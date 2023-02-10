Video: Mail carrier appears to spray dog with mace in Billings

A new video appears to show a Billings mail carrier walking across a street with little provocation to mace a dog in a fenced in a South Side neighborhood.

The video was shot by a neighbor of Katie Guzman, who told MTN News Tuesday that she had discovered her 2-year-old dog, Sunka, had been sprayed with something while in their yard on Buchanan Avenue.

Here's the video:

Video: Mail carrier in Billings maces dog

A representative for the U.S. Postal Service said earlier this week that carriers have a defensive spray while on their routes, and the agency is investigating the complaint.