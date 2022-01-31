Victoria Hill announces departure from KTVQ

BILLINGS – Victoria Hill, anchor of Montana this Morning, made a big announcement on Monday morning and shared her last day at KTVQ and on the morning show will be Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Victoria joined Q2 in August of 2012. She reported for two years, then was promoted to Montana this Morning anchor on Sept. 4, 2014.

During Monday’s announcement, she described her life as a journey and said she’s following her path on this next career move.

On Feb. 28, Victoria will begin working for the City of Billings as its first-ever public information officer.

Among their many duties, public information officers alert local media outlets and the public of any major news or crises, coordinate press conferences, prepare press releases, and much more.

“An exciting opportunity came up that will keep me here in Billings and I’ll still get to apply the skills that I have while learning new things,” Victoria said Monday morning.

She also shared she planned on being at Q2 for many more years to come but couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

During her time as Montana this Morning anchor, Victoria shared many big moments of her life with the viewers at home; her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in 2016, battling postpartum depression and leading several station campaigns including a diaper drive for Family Service, and the If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser.

“I appreciate the viewers so much and the support I get every day and so I just wanted to give everyone a fair heads up,” Victoria said Monday morning.

Montana this Morning is on Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

It is the only local morning newscast broadcast out of Billings and is ranked the number one morning show for this TV market.

