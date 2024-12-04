Victim in central Billings apartment fire identified

The victim found dead in a central Billings apartment fire last week has been identified as Lindia Grooms, 61 of Billings.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said the cause of death was smoke inhalation and burns. Her death was ruled accidental.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 708 12th St. W. around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 29, where neighbors told MTN News they awoke to banging noises and what smelled like "cigar smoke" in the hallways.

