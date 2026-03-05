Victim identified in train accident on Laurel Road in Billings

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon in Billings was identified Thursday as Christopher Tenderholt, 53 of Billings.

Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, but the manner of death is pending.

Tenderholt was struck by the train along Laurel Road around 3 p.m., which shut down the traffic in the area for a few hours.

Billings police are investigating and say they don't believe Tenderholt's death was a suicide.

His family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for cremation costs.

Related: Witnesses recount 'scary' train-pedestrian accident near Laurel Road