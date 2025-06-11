Veterans' Upward Bound program participants celebrated at Billings barbecue

BILLINGS — Veterans’ Upward Bound and the TRIO programs were celebrated at Veterans Park in Billings Wednesday.

TRIO programs are federally funded and designed to help low-income, first-generation students improve their education.

Watch full video of the Veterans' Upward Bound celebration below:

Veterans' Upward Bound celebrates those in the program

Mike Wolff, assistant director for the Veterans’ Upward Bound program, said many veterans have participated in the program within the past year and benefited from it.

“Whether it's going to school or a new job, graduating,” Wolff said Wednesday, highlighting the achievements of these veterans.

At the third annual barbecue, Timothy Newman, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, reflected on the event.

“Seeing a lot more veterans and just TRIO staff coming together is really great to see,” Newman said.

Newman showed his gratitude for the program.

“I used VUB to get back into college after almost a decade of being away from school,” Newman added, noting that VUB made the transition easy. “It put me at ease.”

Wolff emphasized the program’s mission.

“If a veteran wants to go to school, we help identify their strengths and weaknesses and then help them build on those weaknesses so that they're better prepared to go to school,” Wolff said.

The program focuses on providing solutions during a transition that may be difficult for some.

“Taking a look at what their needs are, what their ideas are. Filling in those gaps as far as what are their options,” Wolff said.

Wolff emphasized during the celebration that they are celebrating all their participants in Montana.

Hannah Romick, once a student in the program and now an academic counselor, noted that the TRIO programs serve over 2,000 individuals in the Billings area each year, including high school students, adults in the community, and veterans.

“TRIO changed the course of my life. I almost didn’t go to college,” Romick said.

Romick reiterated the mission of the programs.

“(We’re) helping low-income and first-generation students succeed and find their place and find some support that they might not have otherwise,” Romick said.

This celebration serves to acknowledge the positive impact these programs have on the community and the lives they touch.