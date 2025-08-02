Verizon-Cellular Plus donates hundreds of backpacks to students in greater-Billings area

BILLINGS — Hundreds of students took home new backpacks and school supplies Saturday morning.

Ten Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in the greater-Billings area gave away donated supplies for the back-to-school season, completely for free.

It's an event that happens yearly. For William Schoeverl, the assistant manager at the Verizon store on Grand Avenue in Billings, it was his second year participating in the event.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"For me to be able to help out kids this way, give them something they need, it's a great way to serve," Schoeverl said Saturday.

For Schoeverl's store, 72 backpacks were given away, but he said for each store it could be a different amount.

Each of the backpacks contained school supplies, including pencils, crayons, and a notebook.

Supplies for the event are funded both through Verizon-Cellular Plus and community donations. Members of the community interested in donating for next year's event can do so inside store locations, according to Schoeverl.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"You know, it's a great way for them to kind of get the school year started, and just to be able to see their excitement. Parents (have less) stress on them. Just (for them to be able to say), 'Alright, well we got the school supplies now, we got (the kids) a backpack, we got kind of one less thing to worry about.' It helps to give a little bit ease of mind, and it's always something I've liked helping out with," said Schoeverl.

