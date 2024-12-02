Vehicle slides off interstate hitting Billings business and several cars

BILLINGS — A Billings business has been damaged and multiple parked cars destroyed after a vehicle caromed off of Interstate 90 on Sunday night.

According to Billings Police, that crash happened around 6:45 Sunday night near the 27th Street bridge.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of the damaged vehicles from the crash.

The driver was attempting to enter the interstate from the on-ramp when the vehicle slid off and down the hill, crashing into several cars at Veewee's auto repair shop. One of the vehicles struck by the car was sent into Eagle Tattoo on the 2300 block of Belknap Road.

Billings Police say multiple people were in the vehicle, but all of the injuries are considered minor. The individuals were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Eagle Tattoo sustained significant damage, with several windows shattered. Most of the vehicles involved in the crash were deemed a total loss.