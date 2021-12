A lucky member of the Billings community received an early Christmas present Thursday- a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox donated by Denny Menholt Chevrolet.

Billings resident Tessa Atkinson's name was drawn from 7,600 tickets sold to benefit the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

Q2's Ed McIntosh helped General Manager Derek Menholt draw Atkinson's name.

The total amount raised just over $76,000.