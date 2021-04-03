Watch
Vehicle crashes into heights Franz Bakery outlet

Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 19:44:18-04

BILLINGS-

A vehicle crashed through the front of the Sweetheart Bread Bakery outlet in the heights Saturday afternoon- sending two people to the hospital.

Police responded around 1-15 P-M and found an S-U-V lodged in the front of the building after smashing through the front door.

The driver, an elderly male - and a female patron both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Workers at the time say they were stunned once they figured out what had happened.

"So I was in the back, putting out a cash drop, and I had heard a crash, thought it was a shelf falling over, came back out and noticed there was now a car in the lobby of my store," Franz Bakery clerk Harold Chapman said.

The owner estimates around $100,000 in damages and product loss and says the Heights location will remain closed for at least two weeks for repairs.

In the meantime, people can visit their other location at 801 16th St West.

