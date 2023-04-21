Van in Laurel construction zone serves as reminder for safety

Somebody drove through the alley and a driveway toward that construction area.

The City of Laurel posted pictures of the incident on Facebook and there's also a serious side about being careful and being concerned about safety in construction zones.

A Toyota Sienna registered in Yellowstone county went into an area that crews had covered with concrete, after a sewer was repaired this winter.

"We had all the barricades up and evidently at 2:00 in the morning they didn't see the barricades and ended up in the fresh concrete," said Kurt Markegard, city of Laurel planning director.

Markegard received the early morning call about the incident and determined the sewer line was not damaged.

But a crew needed to smooth out the concrete.

"I let the mayor know about it and he thought we should put it on Facebook that they should come and help pay for the damages that were done," Markegard said.

The Laurel Police received word of the incident around 2:30 Thursday morning on East Main Street near Elm Avenue.

Investigators are working to identify the driver and the vehicle was not reported stolen at the time of the incident.

While the posts and the pictures draw some interest, the cleanup was fairly routine for Hanser's Towing.

"Each one's a little different," said Clint Uecker, Hanser's service manger. "That one seemed pretty simple. Guy probably rear hooked it and just dragged it back out the way it went in."

They see the incident as a reminder to be careful and aware around construction zones.

"No fun when people disregard traffic cones and enter our work zone where there could happen to be people there," Markegard said. "So it's a real safety issue. This morning we tried to make light of it, but it really is a serious matter."

"Everybody needs to slow down, move over in construction zones, adhere to the speed limits and the laws," said Uecker. "It just makes it that much safer."

It will cost the owner hundreds of dollars to get the vehicle from Hanser's and the repaving will go on without much delay.