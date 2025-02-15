Valentine's Day quartets serenade unsuspecting Billings loved ones

BILLINGS — Rather than spend their holiday with a single valentine, Marty Clague and his three D's (David Barnett, David Fisher, and Dana Skoog), serenaded multiple loved ones around Billings on Friday.

“It’s probably 50% of our budget for our club," said Skoog, about Big Sky Chorus' (a non-profit) $50 and $75 quartet packages.

While Barnett and Fisher shared that they were bachelors, Skoog said he was away from his wife for most of the day.

“This is actually our 40th Valentine. We got engaged on Valentine’s (Day and) got married in August," said Skoog.

The group said they remain excited to see the wide range of reactions from those they have been hired to sing to.

“You also have to keep in mind: it’s not you singing to them, it’s the person that hired us," said Barnett.