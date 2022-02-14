Valentine's day means something more to the kids of Bridger!

BILLINGS — Valentine's Day is a special event for Bridger. Every year students receive flowers and valentines.

Every Valentine's day, the non-profit Cole's Pantry delivers valentines gifts to students. Cole's Pantry is named after Cole Pelican. An 8 year old who died in a tragic horse accident back in 2009.

This fundraiser started out with 8 families and 11 kids. Now they have grown to 38 different schools and feeding 2,200 kids a week in Montana.

Years passed, the fundraiser raised 1,200 dollars but this year it's expected to be closer to 1,500 dollars.

Cole's Pantry does not do it for the money but rather to make every child feel loved and included.