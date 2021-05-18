US Postal Service gears up to deliver envelopes for "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive in Billings

The United States Postal Service is partnering with the Billings Family Service again this year for the food drive “Stamp Out Hunger.”

Stamp Out Hunger is in its 29th year in Billings, and all food gathered goes to less fortunate families in the community.

In previous years, people would drop off non-perishable food items at Family Services on 3927 1st Ave. S. Three years ago, USPS teamed up with the non-profit to help get more donations to those who needed it. Mail carriers would pick up food from residents along their routes and deliver it to Family Services.

This year, due to the pandemic, USPS is making things easier by using envelopes. Mail carriers will deliver envelopes to all homes along their routes, which can then be filled with a charitable donation. Carriers will later pick up the letters and deliver them to Family Service.

Deb Senn, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers in Billings, said Tuesday morning that it is important that the community supports the organization as it continues to help provide for Billings families.

Q2 is also partnering with Family Services by hosting a food drive on June 10. Community members are asked to come out and donate.