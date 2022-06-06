Update: Woman missing after raft overturns on Stillwater River

UPDATE: Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

STILLWATER COUNTY - The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office says four people - three adults and one child - were aboard the raft when it overturned and wrapped around a bridge pier on the Stillwater River. One woman in her 40s is still missing in the river, though search and rescue operations were suspended at dark and will resume in the morning.

Undersheriff Randy Smith says the call of the overturned raft came in at 1:11 p.m. Sunday and rescuers were able to pull the two other adults and the child to safety from the raft. None of them were injured.

Smith says the woman currently missing in the river was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

Smith says all four of the people were from the area, but none of their identities have been released at this time.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search and boaters and recreators are asked to stay off those sections of the rivers.

—————————————————————————

A rescue operation is underway on the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers after a raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop, states Stillwater County Search and Rescue.

Reports of the raft wrapped around a bridge pillar in the river were first shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Sunday and Search and Rescue posted details and pictures of the raft in the water late Sunday afternoon.

It is not yet confirmed how many people were in the raft at the time it flipped.

According to a Stillwater River Guide posted by the Billings-based boat shop, Sunshine Sports, Beartooth Drop is a wide ledge spanning nearly the expanse of the Stillwater River below the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site, upstream of the confluence of the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers.

The river guide states at flow levels above 4000 cfs, this section is capable of flipping rafts. Just downstream of the Beartooth Drop is a bridge pier. The Stillwater River Guide says during high flows, many rafts have been upset and wrapped here.

Current stream flow data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the Stillwater River was flowing between 4,000 cfs and 5,000 cfs on Sunday, making a sharp climb from the previous few days when river levels were sitting below 3,500 cfs.