Update: Missing elderly Billings man found deceased

Update 10:23 a.m. Wednesday

The Billings Police Department said the man was found deceased.

Sadly, Mr. Kephart has been located deceased. His body was located by a group of volunteers near the 500 block of Shiloh Rd. The BPD is investigating, however at this time there is nothing that appears suspicious. The family thanks everyone for their concern. — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 13, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 9:55 a.m. Wednesday

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Roger Clifton Kephart has been canceled, according to a statement issued by authorities Wednesday morning.

"Roger has been located. Billings Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance," the statement said.

No other information was immediately released.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Monday night.

The department said it is "actively physically searching" 88-year-old Roger Kephart, who was last seen Monday in the area of his residence on Heritage Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Kephart suffers from dementia, police said on Twitter, and wandered away in the area. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing long john pants and a button-up dark orange flannel.

Officers were using infrared drones to assist in the search.

Please call 406-657-8200 with any information.

