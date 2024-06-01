Union workers at Stillwater Mine agree to contract extension

With a deadline looming, Sibanye Stillwater and union workers at the main Nye mine have agreed to a two-week extension to keep talks going-- and try to hammer out a new deal.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the United Steelworkers Union and Sibanye Stillwater had been set to expire at midnight Saturday.

Heather McDowell, a spokeswoman for the mine, called talks between the two sides productive and collaborative, but she also says times have been tough for the company due to a 50 percent drop in the price of palladium.

Around 1,000 workers at the mine are under that contract, which will now remain in place until June 14.

Sibanye Stillwater, which is based in South Africa, owns two mines in Montana. The company is North America's largest producer of the precious metals palladium and platinum.

