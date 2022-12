ASHLAND - The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between Alzada and Crow Agency. There was no immediate information about when the highway will reopen.

Ashland Public Schools were closed on Wednesday, and schools in Colstrip will operate on a two-hour delay.

Click here for the latest Montana road conditions.