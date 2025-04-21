Two left feet welcome: 275 music jams & memories at Wrangler Bar in Grass Range

GRASS RANGE — If you have heard of it at all, you probably picture a quiet Montana town — the kind where everything happens in the school gymnasium or the town fire hall.

Every third Sunday, however, makes an average for a one in 30 chance that you will stumble into something unforgettable.

At the Wrangler Bar & Cafe, the rhythm of a decades-old family tradition keeps a small community dancing. Built from a humble jam session between three musicians, the event is now 275 gatherings strong, as of Sunday — and counting.

"(My dad) built this from him and two guys jammin’ and here we are today," said co-owner Charlie Matovich.

Harold Matovich, the great-grandfather who helped start it all, may be gone, but his party is still swinging through every third Sunday of each month.

“Mom and I bought it together almost four years ago now, and it has just kind of changed our lives a little bit,” said Dusty Olson, Charlie's daughter.

Visitors come from across the state — and across the country — for drinks, dinner, and homemade snacks. Most importantly, however, they come to move.

“It does not matter who you are, or what you look like, or what your beliefs — any of that. You show up here and all of that’s just at the door," said Olson.

And if you don’t know how to dance?

“They’ll know how when they leave. Just come in and smile, and you’ll be dancing in no time," said Charlie.

That smile — even if you have two left feet and a city-slicker soul — is the only price of admission; not a bad trade for what you leave with.

“If you look around at all these people, this is our family now." said Charlie. "Them two grandpas are smiling down today, I’ll tell you what.”