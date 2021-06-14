Two families celebrate new homes with Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity dedicated two homes on Sunday afternoon.

Challenges that included rising construction and COVID led to two house getting finished within a week of each other.

The dual dedication and having it on a Sunday are firsts for Habitat for Humanity.

These are the 87th and 88th houses for the Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Lena Rides Horse and her family and Liana Nez Perce and her family will be the homeowners in the Heights neighborhood near Hawthorne Lane and Wicks Lane.

Lena Rides Horse. KTVQ photo

"We've had a lot of problems you know," said Rides Horse. "And today we get to, you know, do the dedication. And the kids are very, very excited and I'm excited and just trying to get, you know, a little bit here and there for the house and this is the first time I've ever been a homeowner. Yeah, so we've been really really blessed with this."

Jim Woolyhand, Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director. KTVQ photo

"We've continued to keep the faith," said Jim Woolyhand, Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director. "Our motto here is that we build on faith, and that has never been more true, more tried, more tested, than over the course of this year throughout the pandemic, throughout rising construction costs. The good Lord above has continued to provide everything that we have needed to build these homes."

Both families expect to move into their homes at the end of June.