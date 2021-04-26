Tumbleweed marks grand re-opening and 45th anniversary

BILLINGS — On Monday morning, Tumbleweed, a social service nonprofit, held a joint celebration for their 45th year serving homeless youth, as well as the grand re-opening of their drop-in center.

The drop-in center had been closed since last March due to COVID-19.

“We serve the most vulnerable youth in our area, and we provide everything from the basic necessities to help with college tuition,” says Georgia Cady, the executive director of Tumbleweed.

“We absolutely saw a decrease in the number of kids that we can serve (while the center was closed) which creates a sense of urgency for us today,” says Jeff Walters, the chairmen of the Tumbleweed board of directors.

Walters says that they went onto the streets while the drop-in center was closed and provided those who wanted it with basic services such as warm meals, personal hygiene products, and clothing.

Cady says that because the center is reopened they can once again serve a larger number of people and provide them with better services.

For information on how to get involved you can visit their website.