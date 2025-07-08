Tuesday Headlines: Witness to tragedy, River safety, Trooper rescue

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, July 8

Former Montana resident going home to Texas to help flood victims

At least 100 people are dead in Texas after catastrophic flash flooding, with many of those being children.

Dozens are still missing, including 10 girls from a summer camp.

For John Johnson, this tragic flooding is hitting way too close to home.

He's originally from Montana and moved to Kerville six years ago.

"It looks like a war zone,” John said. “It's terrible and a lot of the stories and stuff we're hearing are not good.”

Weekend drownings offer stark reminder of danger in Montana's rivers

COLUMBUS — The rushing waters of Montana’s rivers proved tragic this weekend.

A woman was found dead in the Boulder River on the Fourth of July, while another individual was discovered Sunday in the Stillwater River.

Although details are limited, these deaths are bringing attention to the importance of river safety.

River guide Tim Hedin stumbled upon the scene at the Stillwater River just minutes after the body was found.

“It's just a sick feeling when you see that on a river,” Hedin said Monday.

Acton family jumps into action after fatal Highway 3 crash

ACTON — A Sunday drive home turned into a life-saving mission for one Acton family, who stumbled upon a fiery crash just seconds after it happened.

Destiny Williams and her family were on their way home from church in Billings to their home in Acton when suddenly, after rounding the bend on Highway 3, they found themselves facing the scene of a deadly crash, which they missed by just seconds.

“It was pretty chaotic. At first, I didn't really understand what was happening," said Williams. "Immediately, I just knew I needed to get out and help if needed.”

