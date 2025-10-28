Tuesday Headlines: Vehicle fires, Runaway program, Chair lift upgrades

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Oct. 28

Firefighters put out vehicle fire in Billings Albertsons parking lot

Firefighters put out vehicle fire in Billings

BILLINGS - Three vehicles caught fire in an Albertsons parking lot in Billings, with no injuries reported.

The fire started around 5:15 p.m. at the Albertsons on 53rd and Grand when a locksmith vehicle caught fire due to an electrical failure.

The flames quickly spread to two other vehicles — a Jeep Compass and a Prius.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they caused further damage. No one was hurt in the incident.

Read the full story

Billings nonprofit expands efforts to help runaway and missing youth

Billings nonprofit expands efforts to help runaway and missing youth

BILLINGS - A Billings non-profit is expanding to help address the growing problem of missing and runaway teens.

Tumbleweed, which assists homeless youth, recently received a federal grant to expand services.

The organization now offers 24-hour crisis intervention and has a bed available at Youth Services Center year-round.

In 2024, Billings police responded to nearly 250 missing persons cases, with 12 teenagers currently listed as missing statewide.

Read the full story

Ski expert: Red Lodge 'working hard' to make sure vistors safe on Triple Chair

Ski expert talks Red Lodge Triple Chair safety improvement

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain's Triple Chair lift will reopen when ski season begins in just a couple of weeks.

The lift has been closed since March when 37-year-old Jeff Zinne was killed after powerful winds knocked him from the chair.

A Wyoming ski expert says they've made extensive safety upgrades, including reinforced towers and additional wind monitoring equipment.

Resort staff say they will speak further on these updates next week.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast