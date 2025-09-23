Tuesday Headlines: Stray pets, Tylenol questions, Train derailment

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Sept. 23

City of Billings struggling to find a solution to house stray animals after shelter closure

BILLINGS - Billings city officials say the city is struggling to find homes for stray animals in the wake of the closure of the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Veterinary hospitals tell MTN News that they are concerned about vet spaces being used in the meantime, citing minimal space.

Billings police are asking the public not to bring stray animals to vet clinics and are working with local providers.

'We're all humans:' Billings disability group responds to Trump’s autism remarks

BILLINGS - President Donald Trump is looking to reverse decades of medical advice to pregnant women, saying the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy could be linked to autism in children.

Eagle Mount Billings, which members say is an organization dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities, is voicing concern to MTN News.

The executive director says she is concerned that the national conversation around a "solution" for autism may further stigmatize those who have it.

Federal report raises new questions about 2023 Reed Point train derailment

REED POINT - A newly released federal report is providing new details about a train derailment that sent 10 cars into the Yellowstone River near Reed Point two years ago.

In the report from the Federal Railroad Administration, key findings show the 115-year-old bridge was structurally sound and the impact of the moving truss broke the pier off of the footing.

17 cars were ultimately derailed, with 10 of those cars releasing asphalt petroleum liquid, molten silver, and scrap metal into the river.

