Tuesday Headlines: 'Profound sadness', TikTok buyer, Billings soccer team wins

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, July 1

Billings firefighters react to Idaho ambush of firefighters

Billings firefighters react to Idaho ambush killing 2 firefighters

BILLINGS - After two firefighters died and another was injured in a shooting ambush in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Sunday afternoon, responders nationwide, including in Billings, are expressing sorrow.

“Profound sadness.” That’s how Billings Fire Battalion Chief Jason Lyon described the incident.

Read the full story

Wyoming investor responds to latest extension on TikTok ban

Wyoming investor responds to President's latest extension on TikTok ban

A Wyoming man is continuing his push to save TikTok in the United States and remains optimistic after the latest delay on the ban.

It comes after President Donald Trump announced a “further delay extending the TikTok extension” on Feb. 19.

“We're ready to sign the deal today,” said Reid Rasner, Omnivest Financial founder & C.E.O.

Read the full story

Billings girls soccer team nets historic regional tournament win

'Surreal': Billings girls soccer team nets historic regional tournament win

BILLINGS - The 2010 Real Billings girls soccer team made history by becoming the first team from Montana to win regionals, earning them a trip to nationals in Florida.

The team, which is made up of five area schools (Lockwood, Central, Senior, Skyview and West), won five games in just six days, including a 1-0 victory over Alaska in the championship.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast