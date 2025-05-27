Tuesday Headlines: Neighborhood flooded, Miles City pools, Memorial Day services

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 27

Water break floods Billings street, neighbors say it’s just the latest problem

BILLINGS - Billings residents along Cook Avenue woke up to a wet mess Monday morning after a fire hydrant sprang a leak.

Water flooded front yards, driveways, and around vehicles, with some residents reporting water creeping into their garages.

The city public works director says the hydrant leak didn't impact any homes.

City officials said crews will be on hand soon to fix the issue.

Miles City pool closures ripple through community

MILES CITY - Pools in Miles City will stay closed this summer as city leaders say they are dealing with a budget shortfall.

City officials say pool closures will save $70,000, while they have already seen cuts to essential services like police and fire.

Meanwhile, parents are speaking out, saying children are bearing the brunt of a financial crisis they didn't create.

The splash pad will offer limited service, reopening May 30.

Hundreds gathered at Memorial Day ceremonies to honor and remember those who fought for the country

Memorial Day ceremonies across Billings and Laurel

LAUREL - Communities across Yellowstone County came together to honor the fallen this Memorial Day on Monday.

The day began with a ceremony at Riverside Cemetery with taps, the color guard and a placing of a wreath.

Nearly 400 people came together at Yellowstone National Cemetery to honor those who lost their lives in service.

