Tuesday Headlines: MSUB professor suspensions, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, October snow

MSUB students react to suspension of two professors

MSU Billings students raise concerns after faculty suspensions jeopardize future plans

BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings suspended two professors this week.

A source tells MTN News that the two professors, Joshua Hill and Jennifer Scroggins, were put on leave after they filed a report regarding a partnership with the university and the department of corrections.

University officials are not confirming this but do say that the suspensions involved a “personnel issue.”

Co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day shares concern on White House proclamation

Indigenous People's Day faces uncertainty after Trump's proclamation

BILLINGS - Monday marked the first year that Montana celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Yet, organizers and those recognizing the holiday say they are concerned as to its future.

Last week, President Trump issued a proclamation to declare the day as "Columbus Day,” without addressing indigenous peoples' day.

Despite this, the co-founder of Montana's holiday says she will continue to recognize the occasion.

Early October snow falls on parts of Montana

Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and snow heading our way

BILLINGS - Billings saw its first light flakes of snowfall on Monday, with higher elevations getting much more powder.

Montana City in Jefferson County saw a half-foot of snow, while some of the mountains closer to Bozeman and Helena saw more than a foot.

While the snow did not stick around in the Magic City, it is beginning to feel more like winter this fall.

In the west, Butte was blanketed by wet, heavy snow Monday morning, forcing residents to break out their snow shovels.

