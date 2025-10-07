Tuesday Headlines: MSU-B crash, Missing cat, Breast cancer

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Oct. 7

MSU Billings cross country runner cited after team bus crash

BILLINGS - An MSU Billings cross country athlete is being cited for a traffic violation following a crash that left a teammate hospitalized with a brain injury.

Washington State Troopers say Cecily Eagleton was driving when she veered off the road and hit an embankment and driveway. Distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash.

All six athletes in the van were hospitalized following the incident, with two suffering serious injuries.

Billings woman raising concerns after animal control actions

BILLINGS - A Billings woman says she is still looking for her cat after a miscommunication between animal control and the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The search comes following a meth incinerator malfunction at YVAS on Sept. 10.

Kallie Cremer says her cat escaped her home, and when animal control picked it up, they dropped the cat off in a nearby field.

Cremer says animal control told her that YVAS wasn't accepting animals, while the YVAS director told her that the shelter was back to operating normally.

Billings radiologist, former breast cancer patient urge women to get regular breast screenings

BILLINGS - A breast cancer survivor is among many telling their stories as part of Pink Week and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Renee LeSueur, 61 of Billings, discovered she had a rare HER2-positive breast cancer through routine mammograms. Doctors found a one-centimeter tumor.

LeSueur underwent a lumpectomy and radiation, and is now cancer-free.

"Early detection saved my life," LeSueur said.

She's urging women not to skip their annual screenings.

