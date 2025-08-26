Tuesday Headlines: Firefighter fatality, Red Canyon Fire, Daylis Stadium costs

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Aug. 26

VIRGINIA CITY - A veteran wildland firefighter with more than 20 years of experience died in the line of duty Sunday while battling the Bivens Creek Fire, officials announced.

Ruben Gonzalez Romero was serving as a sawyer for a 20-person crew when he suffered a cardiac emergency during fire suppression operations, according to the Northern Rockies Team 6 incident commander.

"Romero brought experience and wisdom to the fireline," officials said.

THERMOPOLIS - The Red Canyon Fire near Thermopolis, Wyo., is now 75% contained after burning more than 120,000 acres since it sparked nearly two weeks ago.

Crews are now shifting into mop-up and patrol operations as the fire affected thousands of acres of grasslands where ranchers own properties.

Jennifer and Chip Axtell were among residents who built their own fire lines to protect their properties during the blaze.

BILLINGS - The Billings School District 2 board approved a $2.4 million increase for the overhaul of historic Daylis Stadium.

The entire project is now expected to cost $14.9 million, with school officials saying they want to fix a 21-inch difference from one side of the field to the other to level the playing surface.

The new budget will address the slope issue, and the grand opening is still expected in fall 2026.

Forecast Monday Evening Aug 25, 2025

