Tuesday Headlines: Crime report, Windstorm damage, Wildfire risks

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 10

Billings crime report shows homicides, property crimes dropped significantly in 2025

BILLINGS - Billings police are reporting a significant drop in crime across the city, according to the department's annual report for 2025.

Homicides fell from 15 to 5, and property crime is down more than 20% compared to last year.

Officials say the trends are interconnected and good news for both residents and the local business community.

Big Timber residents clean up again, after storm uproots trees and tips semis

BIG TIMBER - The effects of Sunday's powerful windstorm are still being felt across Montana.

In Big Timber, gusts left a trail of downed trees, toppled semis and damaged homes.

Longtime residents say it was one of the worst storms they have ever seen, and crews continue to clear trees that narrowly missed homes.

Officials in other parts of the state are also addressing wind destruction, including damage to an elementary school in Great Falls.

Small fire near Billings subdivision alarms residents, highlights urban wildfire risk

BILLINGS - Wildfire season is making an early appearance in Montana, with a weekend rash of fires close to home.

A small burn fueled by nearly 70 mph winds crept toward an Annafeld subdivision, prompting neighbors to grab shovels and fight it themselves.

Yellowstone County's emergency director says the number of fires in January and February alone has already matched an entire quarter of last year.

Q2 Weather

Strong Winds with rain and snow coming

