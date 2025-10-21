Tuesday Headlines: Animal shelter, Teacher investigation, Argentina beef

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Oct. 21

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter not returning to Billings location after drug-incineration incident

BILLINGS - Staff at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will not be returning to its city-owned facility more than a month after a drug-incineration mishap sent more than a dozen employees to the hospital.

The YVAS executive director says the shelter's board of directors made the decision to permanently sever ties with the building, citing unresolved contamination concerns.

Unconfirmed investigation of teacher draws comment at board meeting

BILLINGS - Public comment drew high tensions at Monday night's Billings School District Two meeting.

Community members say the comments involve a teacher possibly under investigation for social media posts involving the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

School officials are not confirming the claims.

Montana cattle producers push back on Trump's Argentina beef-import plan

BILLINGS - Montana cattle producers are raising concerns about a proposal from President Trump aiming to import beef from Argentina to help lower domestic beef prices.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association says this could destabilize an already volatile market.

Association members say producers are currently receiving top dollar for their animals and market forces should determine beef prices and supply.

