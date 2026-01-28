It's about to cost you more to fly if you don't have a Real ID, a passport or a military ID.

SEE WHAT IS CHANGING:

TSA to begin charging fee for those without proper ID

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 1, TSA will add a $45 fee if you are traveling without an acceptable identification.

Those from Billings-Logan International Airport recommend that those without acceptable IDs arrive early at the airport.

"We always encourage our traveling public to contact TSA and their air carrier beforehand, either through their app or by checking the requirements online to make sure they meet all of the requirements before they arrive at the airport. If they need additional assistance, just arrive early," said Jeff Roach, director of aviation and transit for the City of Billings.

According to TSA, paying the fee and going through the identification process can also be done online to save time at the airport.