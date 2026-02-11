Troubled Colonial Apartments to be demolished, replaced with health services

BILLINGS — The Colonial Apartments are one step closer to demolition after a final walk-through on Friday, marking the end of a troubled property that generated hundreds of crime calls annually.

The building, which has been a hotspot for criminal activity for years, is set to be demolished by the end of the year. What was once considered an eyesore in the community could soon have new life through redevelopment plans.

Evictions begin at Colonial Apartments as demolition plans advance

RiverStone Health hopes to redevelop the site with housing and expanded access to food, healthcare and behavioral health services. The agency says the project will take several years and several million dollars to complete.

The demolition represents a significant step forward for the community, removing a property that has long been associated with crime and safety concerns.

