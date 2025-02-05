Trivia History: Yellowstone Kelly served as Provincial Treasurer of the Philippines in 1903

Question:

In 1903, the Anaconda Standard reported that a notable Montanan from Yellowstone County serving as the Provincial Treasurer in the Philippines saved nine Americans from a gang of escaped prisoners in Surigao.

Who was the Provincial Treasurer of the Philippines in 1903, previously known as a famous Montana character?

Answer: Luther S. Kelly or Yellowstone Kelly

Background:

Montana is famous for lots of things, including Western characters like Liver Eating Johnson, Yellowstone Kelly, Lady Evelyn Cameron, Jeannette Rankin, Chief Joseph, and John Colter to name just a few. Outlaws, lawmakers, rebels, artists, and Native Americans — it took all kinds to form this state.

Several of our early figures achieved remarkable accomplishments. Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to Congress. Lady Cameron documented the taming of the West, while John Colter was the first white man to record observations of the Yellowstone Park area.

