Trivia History: Wartime brides escorted deploying service members in Easter 'Parade'

In the spring of 1940, 220 cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants in the Air Corps Reserve in San Antonio, Texas. Following the graduation exercises, 13 cadets, including J.E. Coxwell from Billings, participated in a pre-Easter parade. Each of the 13 Cadets was accompanied by a special individual, who was the reason for the parade. Three chaplains led the parade.

Question: Who accompanied Second Lieutenant J.E. Coxwell and all 13 Second Lieutenants in the Pre-Easter parade?

Answer: Their brides.

Background: During wartime, numerous couples in the United States and globally married before enlisted personnel were deployed. J.E. Coxwell and C.J. Marvin from Billings, Montana, married and spent only one weekend together before Coxwell was sent for additional training. Thirteen couples kept three army chaplains busy with marriage ceremonies before the Pre-Easter Parade.