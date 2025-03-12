Trivia History: Sonny O'Day celebrated his Irish alias' birthday on St. Patrick's Day

In the 1930s, a young Italian from Butte aimed to become a professional boxer in New York City. A manager noticed his talent but remarked that no one would watch an Italian kid fight there. So the young boxer adopted an Irish identity, complete with a new name and birthday on March 17.

After his boxing career, he excelled as a promoter, organizing some of Montana's biggest boxing matches. He kept his Irish identity, opened a local bar, and became well-known among governors, senators, statesmen, and drinkers until his death.

Question: Who was the Italian, who made a life as an Irishman, and operated a local bar for over 50 years?

Bonus Question: What was his birth name?

Answer: Sonny O’Day- The Sonny O’Day’s Bar in Laurel

Bonus Answer: Carlo Georgi

Background:

Sonny O'Day, a prominent figure in Laurel, opened his bar in 1946 and at 86 in 1999, still worked a few hours daily. He initially ran a bar in Butte but moved to Laurel for better opportunities, bringing his passion for boxing along.

Sonny had a boxing ring in his bar and hosted matches for years. As a key promoter of boxing in Montana, he served on the Montana Athletic Boxing Commission, started Golden Gloves of Montana, and brought famous boxers like Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney to the state.

His daughter remembers her dad receiving birthday wishes from governors, senators, and famous athletes, unaware that Carlo Georgi, an Italian, was his real name and March 14th wasn't his actual birthday.