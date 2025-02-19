Trivia History: Local newspapers united early Montana communities

Question: What was the name of the newspaper published in Pompeys Pillar between 1917 and 1919? Bonus….Can you name any of the 3 newspapers?

Answer: Pompeys Pillar Rock

Bonus Answer: Huntley Journal, Ballantine Yellowstone and Pompeys Pillar Rock

Hysham Echo



Hysham, Montana • Thu, Jan 18, 1917 Page 4







Background:

Newspapers served as a vital connection to the world for early settlers. Small weekly papers emerged across Montana at the turn of the century, uniting communities by advertising local products, sharing local stories, and bringing global news. They opened readers' imaginations to marvels like the first flying machine, African giraffes, new medicines, and more.

Newspapers often named themselves after their towns to boost local status. Each community paper needed a unique name reflecting progress, truth, entertainment, and community spirit. Many papers used familiar names like The Times or The Journal with their town's name. Others were more unique, such as Castle’s "The Whole Truth," Alzada’s "Colony Coyote," or Ballantine's "Yellowstone."

The Hi-Line Weekly

Hingham, Montana · Thursday, September 25, 1919





