Trivia History: Live fish pulled from Montana oil drill hole

In 1916, a company drilling for oil near Lavina discovered peculiar items at a depth of 1,100 feet. These items were so unusual in a drill hole that they have only been recorded a few times in history. There was no explanation for how these items ended up in the drill hole near Lavina, Montana.

Question: What peculiar item was found in a 1,100-foot oil drill hole near Lavina, Montana, in 1916?

Answer: Live Fish from Glacier Park

Harlowton, Montana • Sat, Jul 1, 1916 Page 5

There are a few documented cases where fish have been found while drilling. In all the cases discovered, the fish were dead and blind. The fish were alive in the Lavina drill hole and had their eyes open. In the Harlowton Press of 1916, the investigators believed the fish came from Glacier Park.

Glacier National Park is home to several native fish species; the only bull trout populations east of the Continental Divide are found within the park. Other native fish include westslope cutthroat trout, mountain whitefish, and various suckers.

So, did the oil rig pull up Bull Trout? It does not say, and no other information on the drill could be found.

Glacier Park is the only place on the Continental Divide that drains to 3 different oceans: the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Arctic Ocean. So who’s to say if there was an underground river under the Lavina prairie right out of Glacier Park in 1916?