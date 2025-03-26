Trivia History: Bear cub served as live mascot to Montana bomber squadron

In 1943, a bomber squadron in Montana sought a mascot. The Flying Bruins in Cut Bank, Montana, had a logo depicting a bear throwing a bomb but wanted a live bear cub as their official mascot. A local commercial club and zoo donated a bear cub to the squadron.

Question: In which area did the Commercial Club and local zoo donate a bear cub to the Flying Bruins bomber squadron in Montana during WWII in 1943?

Answer: Red Lodge, Montana and The See Em' Alive Zoo

Cut Bank Pioneer Press. Cut Bank, Montana, Friday, June 25, 1943. Pg. 4.

Background:

In 1943, Montana's skies were busy with heavy bombers during World War II as satellite airbases popped up across the state. The state's open spaces and high mountains were perfect for preparing for operations in the European Theater. Remnants of WWII tracking stations still dot the Montana landscape.

Montana actively participated in the war effort. Communities engaged in activities such as scrap metal collection, food, gas rationing, and letter-writing campaigns for soldiers on the front lines. There was a coordinated national effort to support the war.