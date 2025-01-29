Trivia History: 1989 ZooGrass festival builds ZooMontana

Question:

ZooGrass was a fundraiser for ZooMontana. It was a large music festival held in Billings for several years. The festival started on the zoo grounds before the zoo opened. The first year, 8,000 people showed up to see the headliner, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

What year was the first ZooGrass festival held on the present ZooMontana grounds?

Answer: 1989

Before the opening of the current Billings zoo, the zoo board approved the first in a series of on-site summer ZooMontana events. The festival would benefit ZooMontana, which was conducting a $4.5 million fundraising drive to open one major building and several displays within one year.

The on-site summer festival was very successful, so successful that it soon outgrew the ZooMontana venue. ZooGrass spent a year or two at the Rocky Bowl before moving to the MetraPark race track. The Billings Gazette reported that between 8,000 and 12,000 people attended the annual fundraiser for 10 years.

