Tribe issues boil-water order for Crow Agency

A boil water order has been issued for Crow Agency.

Crow Tribal Chairman Frank White Clay issued the order Tuesday for all drinking water and water used for consumption, including brushing teeth, washing food and making ice, on the Crow Agency water system.

According to the order, all stored water or ice made recently should be discarded.

Call the BIA Water Treatment Plant at 406-638-2874 for more information.

In October, parts of Crow Agency were without water for days as improvements were made to the town's water-treatment plant.