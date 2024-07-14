Treats and Tattoos: Strawberry Festival has lots to offer in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The 33rd annual Strawberry Festival graced downtown Billings once again, bringing thousands to the area and 152 vendors.

The festival is Billings's largest street vendor festival and there was something for everyone throughout.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 33rd annual Strawberry Festival brought celebration to downtown Billings.

The extra foot traffic is a positive for the many downtown businesses. Toad N Willow owner Lauara Mettler decided to run a lemonade stand with her granddaughters and was very appreciative of the busy afternoon

“It's really fun for us to do that once we're all outside. We don't get out here in the front very often. We're always inside, and so it's been kind of fun seeing all the faces and the laughter and people dress as strawberries,” said Mettler. “It's just been phenomenal on this hot day today. It's more than what we thought it was going to be, busy and almost out of ice. People are getting cooled off by our tasty drinks, so it's been fun.”

The festival has lots to offer, everything from food and merchandise to even face painting and henna. However, some got a more permanent reminder of the day. Black Dagger Tattoo on 1st Ave. N. offered strawberry-themed flash tattoos.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Black Dagger Tattoos offered a flash sale of strawberry-themed tattoos. Each tattoo costed $60.

“There's already people down here, it's hot. Sometimes people want to get out of the sun. A lot of people like tattoos, you know, so why not?” said shop owner and tattoo artist Sean Sapone. "(People) can come down here, and while they're waiting they can go check out the Strawberry Festival, and it's just a way to be just part of downtown."

This was the first time the business ran a special for the festival.

“We've been down here for eight years, and we just never did one on one of these days for the event. We thought strawberry tattoos are going to be cool. We're going to be putting people through the door,” said Sapone.

The shop opened at noon, and within 30 minutes, they already had over 60 people sign up for a tattoo. There were over 20 designs to choose from.

“It was actually a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. There were so many cool designs, but I love snails. I think they're super cool and I thought it was so cool that they incorporated a strawberry with it, so I was like it's got to be that one,” said Jess Amundson, who was getting tattooed by Sapone.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Many Strawberry Festival goers received tattoos from Black Dagger Tattoo.

The Strawberry Festival has plenty to offer for everyone of all ages and encourages people to celebrate all that downtown has to offer

“It's a good environment people are great here you know they do good stuff. It's great to come support a great cause, so it's fun,” said Amundson.