Airports across the country are experiencing significant changes at security checkpoints today.

After repeated delays, Americans traveling within the U.S must now show a Real ID to board a plane for domestic flights or be prepared for extra screenings.

Travelers in Billings adjusting to Real ID final deadline on May 7

This includes travelers at Billings Logan International Airport, where officials are advising passengers to comply to avoid travel headaches.

While it is still possible to fly without a Real ID, those who do likely face additional steps through TSA that could cause delays.

The good news is that there is still time to switch over, but as of now, appointments at the Driver Services Bureau in Billings are unavailable until mid-June.

Laurence Elisha is one of those making the last-minute change in Billings.

“It’s been out for years. They said it for years. I knew I would eventually need to get it,” Elisha said Wednesday.

The Real ID will feature a gold or black star in the top right-hand corner of the ID.

The requirement takes effect 20 years after Congress passed the Real ID Act to prevent fraud in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.