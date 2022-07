BILLINGS — A fire at the Billings Landfill sent black smoke billowing over town, after the trash caught fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews began initial attack around 7:15 p.m., hitting the flames with water.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire, which appeared to only be in one of the trash piles.

This a developing story and more information will be shared as it is made available.

Q2 can see the fire through our series of weather cams and we are watching its activity closely.