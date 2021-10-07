Transportation officials discuss new roundabout on Billings West End

BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Transportation invited the community to Sanderson Stewart in Billings Wednesday to check out plans to build a new roundabout at the intersection of 62nd Street and Rimrock Road.

The agency has described the three intersections formed by Rimrock Road and 62nd Street as a “crash cluster."

The open house was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and more than a dozen people stopped by to check it out.

The director of business development of Sanderson Stewart, Rick Leuthold, is from Billings and says the area has grown more dangerous as Billings has grown.

Leuthold says putting in a roundabout at this intersection will slow down traffic and create a safer path.

The roundabout will include crosswalks and sidewalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The intersection will also be illuminated, having lights for added security.

This project is set to break ground in 2024.

The Montana Department of Transportation has not determined how much the project will cost.

Click here to see a drawing of the roundabout.