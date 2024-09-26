Training exercises planned at Billings airport on Thursday

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Billings Clinic will conduct a training exercise on Thursday.

The exercise will begin at about 9 a.m. and end around 12 p.m. It will take place in the Airport’s Cell Phone lot on Overlook Drive west of the Airport Terminal.

According to a press release, multiple emergency vehicles will be operating in the immediate area but should not impede normal traffic.

In addition to the hospitals, the other participating agencies will be:

- The Billings Fire Department

- American Medical Response

- Billings Police Department

- 911 Center

- School District #2

- First Student Transportation

- City College Medical Careers and EMT students

- United Way of Yellowstone County

- Billings Clinic Simulation Team

- Rocky Vista University

- Billings Logan International Airport

Also on Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting staff at the airport will be performing an operational exercise that will produce visible smoke above the airport.

