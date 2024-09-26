Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Training exercises planned at Billings airport on Thursday

aport2.jfif
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Billings Clinic will conduct a training exercise on Thursday.

The exercise will begin at about 9 a.m. and end around 12 p.m. It will take place in the Airport’s Cell Phone lot on Overlook Drive west of the Airport Terminal.

According to a press release, multiple emergency vehicles will be operating in the immediate area but should not impede normal traffic.

In addition to the hospitals, the other participating agencies will be:

- The Billings Fire Department

- American Medical Response

- Billings Police Department

- 911 Center

- School District #2

- First Student Transportation

- City College Medical Careers and EMT students

- United Way of Yellowstone County

- Billings Clinic Simulation Team

- Rocky Vista University

- Billings Logan International Airport

Also on Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting staff at the airport will be performing an operational exercise that will produce visible smoke above the airport.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader