Training exercise to send smoke into the sky over Billings airport

BILLINGS - An "operational training exercise" at Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday evening will produce "visible smoke" above the facility.

Airport officials are alerting the public that the anticipated smoke is part of a "planned, FAA mandated, and controlled" training exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

"These types of training exercises are performed on a regular basis at the Airport and are routine in nature," airport officials said in a press release.