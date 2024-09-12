Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Training exercise to send smoke into the sky over Billings airport

aport.jpg
MTN News file
Billings Logan International Airport
aport.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - An "operational training exercise" at Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday evening will produce "visible smoke" above the facility.

Airport officials are alerting the public that the anticipated smoke is part of a "planned, FAA mandated, and controlled" training exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

"These types of training exercises are performed on a regular basis at the Airport and are routine in nature," airport officials said in a press release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader