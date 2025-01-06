Trainer relocates West End facilities, reveals role of canine companions providing comfort

BILLINGS — On Sunday, K9 Coaching held one of its weekly dog-sport training courses.

“He just went to the U.S. Open, he made two finals in agility, and he definitely has what it takes to be on Team U.S.A. So, that is our big goal with agility for him," said Pam Horner about Ricky, her four-year-old Sheltie.

In May, the training center moved to a new facility on the West End, where dog owners can focus on stair climbing, diving, tunneling, and clearing obstacles, among other dog-sports.

“Ditto is a go-getter. He wants to do all of the games," said Megan Green, about her seven-year-old Papillon. “He was, at one point, number 24 in the nation for finding lost items — which is great because I am very good at losing my keys.”

Owners said they feel the activities enrich the dogs' lives, while their dogs make their lives more enjoyable.

“She just got me through a lot of major life events," said Horner, about Niners, her retired national champion who passed away a few weeks ago at 17-years-old. “The big thing was the loss of my mom, and Niners was there for me and helped me get through that. She actually came to the nursing home with me for the last two months of my mom’s life.”