Train strikes semi truck at crossing in Huntley

A train collided with a semi truck on the tracks in Huntley near the Molson-Coors grain elevator Thursday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured and no cargo

spilled, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 2 p.m. The BNSF train was heading west, and the truck was heading north at the crossing. State troopers told MTN News the truck did not yield the right of way, and train hit its front side.

The train, which troopers believe was carrying coal, did not derail. The truck was carrying grain.

Responders are checking the truck driver for possible minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The intersection was blocked as of 3:30 p.m. as responders work to clear the truck. The area should be cleared by the end of the day, according to the highway patrol.