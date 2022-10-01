Train derails east of Bridger

Multiple agencies are responding Saturday to a 15-car train derailment about a half-mile east of Bridger.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.

Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning, according to Carbon County emergency management officials posted on social media.

Officials did not say what product the train was hauling, but photos from the scene show crashed tanker cars. These cars haul liquid commodities, which could include potentially explosive materials such as crude oil or other hazardous materials.

Officials also did not report any injuries.

Responders from Bridger Fire, Carbon County Department of Emergency Services, BNSF railroad and other agencies are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.