Trailer catches fire on I-90 near Billings exit

BILLINGS— A trailer caught on fire Friday night while traveling west on I-90, near exit 447, leading onto South Billings Boulevard.

According to a written press release from the Billings Fire Department, it happened around 7:29 p.m.

"A fire occurred in the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer. The semi was not involved in the fire. The fire started outside the cargo compartment in the wheel assembly and extended into the cargo compartment while this truck was traveling west on I-90," said the fire department's statement.

The fire department responded and extinguished most of the fire on the exterior of the trailer before extinguishing the interior.

There are no reported injuries. According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.